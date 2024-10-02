-
Dr. Dominik Fischer, Curator for Science at Der Grüne Zoo in Germany, examines Philippine Eagle named Kalatungan 2 at the Philippine Eagle Center in Barangay Malagos, Davao City on Tuesday evening (1 October 2024). Kalatungan 2 was amputated after its left wing was severely injured due to gunshot injury last month. Fischer and fellow avian expert Dr. Jan Hanel, Curator for Birds of Prey at Liberec Zoo in Czech Republic, are in the country to share their expertise to collaborate with the Philippine Eagle Foundation in its conservation efforts. MindaNews photo