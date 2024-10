Students pause to look at a fallen eucalyptus tree at the Children’s Park at Barangay San Miguel in Iligan City after a sudden burst of strong winds and rain hit the city early afternoon Friday (25 October 2024) as the country grappled with the effects of Tropical Storm Kristine. Three of such trees fell in the said park. Many more trees fell downtown and roofs and glass walls of commercial establishments were damaged. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA