Gensan Sun
Rommel G. Rebollido
-
October 24, 2024
8:24 am
After strong winds and heavy rains that forced local officials to suspend classes for two days, sun is up morning of Thursday, 24 October 2024, in General Santos City and nearby towns even as typhoon Kristine has turned into a severe storm and continues to ravage other parts of the country. The national government reported seven dead so far and thousands displaced by Kristine. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO
