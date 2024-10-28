Skip to content
Early Birds
Rommel G. Rebollido
-
October 28, 2024
3:12 pm
Vendors take up positions by a road side near a memorial park in Barangay Apopong, General Santos City with their makeshift stalls of merchandise, consisting of flowers and candles on Monday, 28 October 2024. They expect brisk sales on Nov. 1 and 2 — All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Days. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO
