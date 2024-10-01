Skip to content
Rommel G. Rebollido
October 1, 2024
A fisherman shows coal granules he took from a beach in Sitio Tarucao, Barangay Kalaong in Maitum, Sarangani on Monday, 30 September 2024. The place is near a seaport where coal stocks, mined by San Miguel Corporation subsidiaries, are stockpiled in the open, uncovered, while awaiting shipment by boats. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO
