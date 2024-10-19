Skip to content
‘Beheaded’ Trees
Rommel G. Rebollido
-
October 19, 2024
6:03 pm
Dozens of trees along a highway in Barangay Apopong, General Santos City were topped, or their upper parts removed, drawing the ire of many residents. Reports said the trees will ultimately be cut down to give way to a highway expansion project. This photo was taken on Saturday, 19 October 2024. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO
