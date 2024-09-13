-
Miguel Rene A. Dominguez (L), President of the General Santos City Chamber of Commerce, Inc. moderates the open forum after the session on Mining at the 33rd Mindanao Business Conference in General Santos City on 13 September 2024. Ronald Recideoro, Executive Director of the Chamber of Mines, discussed Opportunities in Developing Critical Minerals in Mindanao while Atty. Joan D. Adaci-Cattiling, President and General Manager, Legal & Corporate Affairs of OceanaGold Philippines, Inc., shared the OceanaGold Experience of Mining as an Inclusive Business Operation. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO