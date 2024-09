Spicy fried locusts A vendor sells spicy fried locusts at 50 pesos a cup along the national highway in Polomolok, South Cotabato, on Sunday, 15 Sept 2024. This local delicacy called “apan” is a hit among motorists, best when paired with beer or with rice. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO

