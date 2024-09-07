Skip to content
Mukas-Ozamiz ferry
Bobby Timonera
September 7, 2024
Ferry servicing the Mukas-Ozamiz route brings passengers from Kolambugan in Lanao del Norte to Misamis Occidental. The frequency of ferry trips will likely be affected when Panguil Bay bridge is inaugurated. The 3.17-kilometer Bridge will connect Tubod, Lanao del Norte to Tangub City in Misamis Occidental and cut travel time from at least 90 minutes on Roll on Roll off vessels to seven minutes. But the long queue of vehicles at the Mukas or Ozamiz port will likely send motorists to take the Panguil Bay Bridge. MindaNews photo by BOBY TIMONERA
