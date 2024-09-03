Skip to content
September 3, 2024
9:19 am
A vendor prepares pork cuts at a public market in Makilala,.Cotabato Province on Monday, 02 September 2024. According to vendors, pork supply in Makilala is limited due to the onslaught of the African Swine Fever (ASF). MindaNews photo
