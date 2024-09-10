Skip to content
Jules L. Benitez
September 10, 2024
Once a day a small boat, or lantsa, transports products and people from Languyan island-municipality to Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi. The travel takes about five hours and costs P300 per passenger. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ
