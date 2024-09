Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Robinhood Padilla inspect a cover placed on the stage of the cathedral of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) inside the KOJC compound in Bunhangin, Davao City on 6 September 2024. A sub-committee of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights chaired by dela Rosa is investigating the conduct of the police operations to arrest the fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO