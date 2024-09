Representatives of various sectors light candles at the Freedom Park in Davao City on Saturday evening, 21 September 2024 to honor fellow Dabawenyos who perished (names on the tarpaulin) while fighting the Marcos dictatorship. The candle-lighting at 7:15 p.m. was done simultaneously in different parts of the country to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s declaration of martial law. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS