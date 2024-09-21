Skip to content
Honoring Saint Michael
Violeta M. Gloria
-
September 21, 2024
8:08 am
Religious and local leaders in Iligan City, including Mayor Frederick Siao and Vice Mayor Marianito Alemania, walk with the devotees of Saint Michael, the patron saint of the city honored as an angel who defended and fought against evil in the battle described in the Bible’s Revelations 20:1-3 on Friday, 20 September 2023. MindaNews photo by VIOLETA GLORIA
