Skip to content
Food Innovation Center
Jules L. Benitez
-
September 12, 2024
10:02 pm
A learning center for food research, innovation, and training is operational now in the heart of the Mindanao State University campus in Sanga-sanga, Tawi-Tawi. The P53-million facility—which includes food processing equipment, laboratory, and production area—was a project proposed by Prof, Jurma Tikmasan (inset), former dean of the university’s College of Fisheries and Technology. The construction of the facility was completed in July 2022. Several food products have been perfected in this center, including seaweed and cassava chips, whose raw materials are abundant locally. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback