Firewood
MindaNews Photo
-
September 3, 2024
9:25 am
Moro women chop driftwood collected from the Pulangi River in Barangay Layfog, Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, 02 September, 2024. They said the driftwood were swept by the river from the mountains, especially at the height of the flooding last July. MindaNews photo
