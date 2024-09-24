Skip to content
Egg Price Hike
MindaNews Photo
-
September 24, 2024
4:01 pm
A store attendant unloads trays of eggs at a store in Bankerohan Market, Davao City on Tuesday, 24 September 2024. According to traders, the price of eggs per tray has increased from P225 last week to P234 this week, a hike of P9 per tray. MindaNews photo
