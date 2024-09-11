-
Municipal Administrator Rhosatina Matolo inquires with a Sama Badjau fisherman how the community’s dried fish productivity can be improved in this photo taken Wednesday (11 September 2024) in the island of Dalo-dalo, Sapa-sapa municipality in Tawi-Tawi. In collaboration with the municipal government, Relief International, Community and Family Services International, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees are exploring ways to address the risks of statelessness among this group of people. The initiative is supported by the Government of Japan. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ