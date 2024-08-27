Skip to content
Walking Away
Manman Dejeto
-
August 27, 2024
4:48 pm
Philippine National Police personnel walk past Kingdom of Jesus Christ members inside the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, after a local court issued a temporary protection order in favor of the religious organization. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback