Skip to content
Vendors at Bankerohan
MindaNews
-
August 6, 2024
8:46 pm
Vendors prepare to pack string beans at the Bankerohan Market in Davao City on Tuesday (6 August 2024). The Philippine Statistics Authority has reported that the rising prices of vegetables have contributed to the spike in inflation from 3.7% in June to 4.4% in July. MindaNews photo
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback