UST in GenSan
Rommel G. Rebollido
August 4, 2024
The main building of the University of Santo Tomas — General Santos City campus will be inaugurated on August 11, 2024 on the occasion of UST’s 413th founding anniversary. The UST-GenSan building, which resembles the iconic main building in Manila, can accommodate up to 5,000 students. The campus sits on a 76.78-hectare property in Barangay Ligaya in the outskirts of General Santos City. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO
