Tribal Games
Bobby Timonera
-
August 17, 2024
5:36 pm
Members of different indigenous peoples’ groups compete in a “karang” race during the tribal games at the People’s Park in Davao City on Saturday, 17 August 2024. The tribal games are among the highlights of the ongoing Kadayawan Festival. MindaNews photo
