Street dancing performers seek shade from the mid-day sun, unaware that their other companion was taking a leak during the Indak-indak sa Kadayawan on 18 August 2024 in Davao City. This year, the “Indak-indak” (street dancing) and Pamulak sa Kadayawan (floral float parade) are held in a single parade serving as the culmination of Davao City’s Kadayawan Festival. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO