Skip to content
‘Substandard Work’
Bong S. Sarmiento
-
August 17, 2024
5:48 pm
A portion of the newly-constructed center island at the national highway in Polomolok town in the first district of South Cotabato was seen crumbled apparently due to substandard work in this photo taken on Saturday, 17 August 2024. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback