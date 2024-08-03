Skip to content
Store On Wheels
Rommel G. Rebollido
-
August 3, 2024
2:04 pm
A modern version of what used to be a cattle-drawn cart store of baskets and other native handicraft, traveling along the national highway in Koronadal City, South Cotabato, on August 3, 2024. MindaNews Photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO
