Road Sleep
Ferdinandh B. Cabrera
-
August 26, 2024
11:29 am
Kingdom of Jesus Christ supporters sleep on the road they barricaded Sunday night as seen in this photo taken at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, 26 August 2024. As of 8:30 a.m., the portion of the highway is still closed to traffic.The police searched the KOJC compound to arrest fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy starting Saturday dawn, 24 August 2024. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA
