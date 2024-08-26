Skip to content
Ferdinandh B. Cabrera
August 26, 2024
Policemen reroute motorists as the portion of the road barricaded by Kingdom of Jesus Christ members and supporters Sunday night is still closed to traffic as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, 26 August 2024. The police searched the KOJC compound to arrest fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy starting Saturday dawn, 24 August 2024. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA
