August 24, 2024
7:01 pm
Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, director of Police Regional Office – 11, speaks to the media as his men enter the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City to serve warrants of arrest against fugitive evangelist Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused early morning Saturday, 24 August 2024. MindaNews photo
