Skip to content
Preparing for Kadayawan
MindaNews
-
August 5, 2024
7:26 pm
A woman paints a traditional hat inside the Kadayawan Village in Magsaysay Park, Davao City on Monday (5 August 2024). Preparations are now underway for the opening of the Kadayawan Festival on August 8. MindaNews photo
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback