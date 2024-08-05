We are thrilled to be participating #MoCAF2024

Sesotunawa, with @fundacion_sanso, invites all #CultureMovers to experience the latest and most dynamic art festival in the Philippines. We are bringing with us our handcrafted masterpieces, each telling the story of the Tboli heritage, along with Kuya Joel and Ate Henia from Lake Sebu.

July 5 to 7, 2024

Marquis Events Place, BGC, Taguig

Let’s celebrate art, culture, and community together. See you!