August 26, 2024
11:12 am
Anti-riot police take a rest in the middle of the highway during a standoff with members of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) in this photo taken at 12:01 a.m. Monday, 26 August 2024, in Davao City. The police searched the KOJC compound to arrest fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy starting Saturday dawn, 24 August 2024. MindaNews photo
