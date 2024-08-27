Skip to content
August 27, 2024
A row of anti-riot police officers barricade a portion of the Carlos P. Garcia Highway or Diversion Road in front of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Buhangin, Davao City on Tuesday, 27 August 2024. The southbound lane of the highway was opened at 2 p.m. Photo taken at 10:59 a.m. MindaNews photo
