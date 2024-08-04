Skip to content
Not a drill
Jules L. Benitez
August 4, 2024
NOT A DRILL. Guests of Park Inn, Lanang, Davao City, were evacuated to ground safety when a Magnitude 6.8 earthquake off Surigao del Sur shook parts of Mindanao at 6:22 a.m. on Saturday, 03 August 2024. The guests stayed outside for over 30 minutes as hotel safety protocol required declaring the building safe first before allowing them to get inside. The quake registered Intensity IV in Davao City. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ.
