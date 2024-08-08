Skip to content
Lake Mainit
Bobby Timonera
-
August 8, 2024
3:18 pm
Fishers go home to Jabonga, Agusan del Norte just before noon after a long day of work in Lake Mainit, the country’s fourth largest lake. It is also said to be the deepest lake in the Philippines at 223 meters. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
