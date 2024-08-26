Skip to content
Antonio L. Colina IV
-
August 26, 2024
5:31 pm
Kingdom of Jesus Christ supporters gather outside a Jollibee branch across the Davao City International Airport shortly past 5 p.m. Monday, 26 August 2024. The KOJC compound is just near the airport, along the Diversion Road in Davao City. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV
