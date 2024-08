Eric van der Linden (center) of Netherlands, overall champion in the 70.3 Davao Triathlon on Sunday, 11 August 2024, poses for a souvenir photo at the finish line with Filipinos John Patrick Ciron (L), 2nd placer and Franklin Yee (R), 3rd placer. The 50-year old van dee Linden competed at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia where triathlon first made its Olympics debut. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO