A fisherman goes out to sea in Baroy, Lanao del Norte early morning Saturday (17 August 2024) as the almost finished Panguil Bay Bridge looms in the background. Although already fully connected, the bridge is not opened to the public yet. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
