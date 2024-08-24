Skip to content
Anti-riot Cops
August 24, 2024
Anti-riot police officers secure one of the gates of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City as they serve warrants of arrest against fugitive evangelist Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused early morning Saturday, 24 August 2024. MindaNews photo
