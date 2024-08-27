Skip to content
August 27, 2024
Passenger buses traverse Mamay Road in Davao City at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 27 August 2024, as motorists took alternate routes when police closed a portion of the diversion road amid the ongoing police operations to arrest fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound. MindaNews photo
