Ivy Marie Mangadlao
-
July 29, 2024
6:32 pm
Surfers walk across the shallow tidal flats as they head toward a boat that will take them to a surf spot in General Luna, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, on Monday, 29 July 2024. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO
