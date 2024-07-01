Skip to content
Shelters for Masara Survivors
Yas D. Ocampo
July 1, 2024
A boy bikes around G-Works Kampo Uno temporary shelter near the Immaculate Conception Quasi Parish in Barangay Elizalde, Maco, Davao de Oro on Monday (1 July 2024). Around 70 families from Barangay Masara, site of the landslide on Feb. 6 that killed almost a hundred people, in Maco remain in the camp as they await government housing. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO
