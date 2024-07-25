Skip to content
Road Mayhem
Bobby Timonera
-
July 25, 2024
9:14 pm
Two of the vehicles that figured in a road incident along the highway in Barangay Bagong Silang in Iligan City early afternoon Thursday (25 July 2024). Police said a delivery rider who stopped by the roadside died on the spot as a speeding Mitsubishi Montero (white vehicle) hit a Kia Soluto (not shown in picture) crossing the highway. The mayhem damaged two other parked vehicles, including the Toyota in the foreground. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback