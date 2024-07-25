Skip to content
Noontime Ride
Rommel G. Rebollido
-
July 25, 2024
8:47 pm
Apparently uncomfortable from the noontime sun, a girl frowns as she tandem rides on a motorcycle used to ferry fruits and vegetables to the market in Tupi town, South Cotabato, on Thursday (15 July 2024). MindaNews photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO
