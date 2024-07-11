Skip to content
Kilobag Falls
H. Marcos C. Mordeno
-
July 11, 2024
7:49 pm
Visitors enjoy the cool water of Kilobag Falls, located roughly three kilometers from the highway in Barangay Mat-i, Claveria, Misamis Oriental, on Thursday (11 July 2024). Folklore says the falls was named as such by Lumad inhabitants who fished in the area and had their hooks twisted (“nalobag”) by a huge eel. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO
