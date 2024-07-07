Skip to content
GenZ Selfie
Bobby Timonera
-
July 7, 2024
10:30 am
A GenZ runner joining a five-kilometer race takes a selfie as he approaches the finish line. The fun run on Sunday (7 July 2024) was organized by the First Community Cooperative (FICCO) in Cagayan de Oro City on the eve of its 70th anniversary. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback