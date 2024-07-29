Skip to content
First School Day
July 29, 2024
Pupils enter a flooded classroom at the Vicente Hizon Sr. Elementary School in Davao City on Monday, 29 July 2024, the first day of classes for School Year 2024-2025. Some classrooms in the school were inundated due to heavy rains over the city Sunday evening. MindaNews photo
