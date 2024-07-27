Skip to content
Bridge Or Daily Bread?
RIchel V. Umel
-
July 27, 2024
8:05 pm
Outrigger or pumpboat operators plying Panguil Bay from Tubod, Lanao del Norte to Tangub City in Misamis Occidental are apprehensive of losing their daily income once the Panguil Bay Bridge opens before the year ends. MindaNews photo taken 26 July 2024 by RICHEL UMEL
