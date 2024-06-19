Skip to content
Unloading Fish
June 19, 2024
Laborers unload boxes of fish at Sta. Ana Port in Davao City on Wednesday (19 June 2024). According to the fishermen, their daily catch has dwindled due to the annual three-month closed fishing season in the Davao Gulf, wherein catching pelagic fish are banned to allow the latter time to spawn. MindaNews photo
