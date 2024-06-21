Skip to content
Iligan Bay and Mt. Malindang
Bobby Timonera
-
June 21, 2024
11:47 am
Fishing boats dot the waters of Iligan Bay early morning Friday (21 June 2024) as Mt. Malindang (elevation: 2,404 masl) in Misamis Occidental looms in the background. Picture taken from a hill in Barangay Sta. Filomena in Iligan City. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA
