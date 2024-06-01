Skip to content
Fresh Tuna
Roel N. Catoto
-
June 1, 2024
6:43 pm
Local fishermen unload freshly caught tuna in Barangay Asinan, Pilar town in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Saturday morning, June 1, 2024. The abundance of fish in Siargao has drawn both local and foreign fishing enthusiasts. MindaNews photo by ROEL CATOTO
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback