Car On Fire
Gregorio C. Bueno
June 21, 2024
9:40 am
Firefighters attend to a car that caught fire while running along MacArthur Highway, near GSIS Heights in Matina, Davao City on Thursday night (20 June 2024). MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
